Berchem Moses adds three attorneys

Berchem Moses PC of Milford and Westport, recently welcomed three attorneys to its staff of 40. The new attorneys are:

Nicholas R. Bamonte joins the firm’s Westport office where he practices primarily in the areas of land use and municipal law. He formerly served as staff attorney and later assistant corporation counsel, for the city of Waterbury, where he managed land-use appeals, tax assessment appeals and tax foreclosures.

Edwin D. Colon joined the firm’s education law department where he represents boards of education throughout the state of Connecticut. Prior to joining the firm, he served as director of the Immigrant Children’s Justice Project at the Center for Children’s Advocacy, a private nonprofit legal organization affiliated with the University of Connecticut School of Law.

Matthew D. Glennon is a new associate in the business services department. His practice focuses on advising private and public clients in complex transactional matters, corporate law, business formation, commercial real estate, land use and zoning and municipal law. Prior to joining the firm, he was an attorney in the corporate transactions group at Bridgewater Associates LP, the world’s largest hedge fund.