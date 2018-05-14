A day in the life of Jennings Beach

“Jennings Beach, Fairfield Day to Night” by photographer Stephen Wilkes, is now on view at the Fairfield Museum. Commissioned and donated by the Saft family in memory of former Fairfield Museum board member Marcia Saft, the photograph captures a full magical day on Fairfield’s beach.

A limited edition of signed photographic prints are now available exclusively through the Fairfield Museum Shop, which is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Stephen Wilkes is an internationally renowned photographer who has captured the world’s most iconic sites,” said Michael Jehle, Fairfield Museum executive director. “With Jennings Beach, Fairfield, our town has been elevated to stardom in the art world.”

Visitors to the Museum can view the original large-scale photograph in the Fairfield Museum’s Jacky Durrell Meeting Hall through June 3. Wilkes of Westport is known for his “Day to Night” works, in which he shoots breathtaking landscapes, portrayed from a fixed camera angle for up to 30 hours to capture fleeting moments over the course of a full day and night. Several of his other world-renowned photographs are included in the exhibition.

For more information, visit fairfieldhistory.org or call 203-259-1598.