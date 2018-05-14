Housatonic Habitat donates goods to veterans group

Housatonic Habitat for Humanity recently launched a program for ongoing donations of household items to Make a Home Foundation (MAHF), a nonprofit group that helps area veterans. The donation to MAHF in Waterbury is part of Housatonic Habitat’s expanded effort to reach out to veterans through local support groups.

“We filled one truck and we plan to donate more goods in the months ahead,” said Michelle Barney, ReStore assistant manager.

The ReStore, which sells refurbished, restored and gently used household goods, will offer MAHF a range of serviceable items, including furniture, lighting, cabinets, and kitchen and bath products. “We’re very pleased to have this ongoing relationship with Make A Home, and we are exploring other ways to serve our veterans,” said Fran Normann, executive director of Housatonic Habitat for Humanity.

Housatonic Habitat contributes to community revitalization in the greater Danbury region by creating homes that can transform a street and neighborhood and add value to the community.

For more information about Housatonic Habitat for Humanity, see housatonichabitat.org.