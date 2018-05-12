Henkel acquires Canadian home goods company JemPak for $92.3M

Henkel has signed an agreement with Acasta Enterprises Inc. to acquire JemPak Corp. Canada, a laundry and home care retailer brand, for C$118 million (approximately US$92.3 million) on a cash-free and debt-free basis.

In fiscal 2017, JemPak reported sales of around C$90 million (US$70.4 million) and employs about 140 people. Based in Concord, Canada, the business is focused on the U.S. and the Canadian laundry and home care retailer brands business; it operates two manufacturing sites.

Dusseldorf-based Henkel’s North American headquarters are in Stamford.