Feeding Westchester to host Stamp Out Hunger food drive

Feeding Westchester will host the 26th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger food drive on May 12.

As part of the food drive, which is in partnership with National Association of Letter Carriers, residents are encouraged to place nonperishable foods near their mailboxes on May 12th. Letter carriers will then bring the food items to the post offices for Feeding Westchester to pick up, store and distribute.

Last year, the organization collected more than 21,644 pounds of food.

“Stamp Out Hunger is a very important campaign that makes it easy for residents to give back to their community simply by placing non-perishable food items at their mailbox,” said Leslie Gordon, president and CEO of Feeding Westchester. “Whether it is a bag of rice or box of pasta, canned vegetables or peanut butter, I encourage our local neighbors to join in this campaign. Together, we can make a difference.”

Participating post offices include:

Armonk Post Office

Bedford Hills Post Office

Bronxville Station Post Office

Centuck Station Post Office

Chappaqua Post Office

Elmsford Post Office

Greystone Station (North) Post Office

Hartsdale/Scarsdale Annex Post Office

Hastings Station Post Office

Yonkers Main Station Post Office

Purchase Post Office

Rye Post Office

Scarsdale Heathcote Post Office

Scarsdale Main Post Office

Somers Post Office

South Broadway Station Post Office

Tarrytown Post Office

Tuckahoe Station Post Office

White Plains Post Office

Yonkers Av. St. (East) Post Office

For more information, visit the National Association of Letter Carriers’s website or feedingwestchester.org.