Stamford’s Atlantic Street Capital scoops up British tech company

Stamford private equity firm Atlantic Street Capital has acquired, through its portfolio company Uniguest, Onelan Ltd., a U.K.-based digital signage and visual communications company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Reading, Onelan develops and manages visual applications such as digital signage, wayfinding, and meeting space bookings. Its footprint spans across 6,000 projects in 50 countries and operates across multiple end markets in the education, corporate, retail, hospitality, hotel and casino, restaurant, and transportation sectors.

“Onelan helps us to quickly diversify our presence outside of the hospitality industry and offer our complementary products around the world,” said Uniguest CEO Jeff Hiscox, who added that the company “will drive a new ‘digital infusion’ in the public use space of our customers.”

Onelan is the fifth add-on acquisition by Uniguest since the company was acquired by Atlantic Street Capital II LP in 2015.