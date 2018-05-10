Bridgeport, Westport organizations receiving NEA grants

A pair of Fairfield County arts organizations are among 15 groups receiving grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County in Bridgeport is receiving a $10,000 grant, while the Westport Country Playhouse is receiving $15,000. All told, the 15 Connecticut organizations received over $1 million from the NEA.

“These vital funds will be used to supplement the ongoing efforts to strategically support the thousands of arts organizations throughout the state,” Kristina Newman-Scott, executive director of the Connecticut Office of the Arts and state historic preservation officer, said. “We are thrilled that Connecticut has been awarded these funds and look forward to using them to increase arts and culture throughout the state.”

According to Gov. Dannel Malloy’s office, arts and cultural production accounts for over $9 billion in value added to the Connecticut economy, and supports over 57,000 jobs.