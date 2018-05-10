Brian V. Carolan named dean of graduate studies at Sacred Heart University

Sacred Heart University has named Brian V. Carolan as dean of graduate studies.

According to the Fairfield-based school, Carolan’s duties will include setting graduate tuition and enrollment goals, overseeing the marketing, recruitment and outreach efforts for graduate programs, and conducting market research to identify new programs, certificates and degrees.

Carolan was previously associate dean of The Graduate School at Montclair State University, where he was also professor of quantitative research methods. Before that, he was an associate professor at the College of Staten Island of the City University of New York. He holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Rutgers University, a master’s in sociology from Columbia University, an advanced certificate in education administration and supervision from Hunter College of the City University of New York and a doctorate in sociology and education from Columbia.