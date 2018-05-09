Gartner, W.R. Berkley top Fairfield County companies on Forbes ‘best’ lists

Stamford research giant Gartner is Fairfield County’s best large employer, and Greenwich insurance agency W.R. Berkley Corp. is its best midsized employer, according to Forbes magazine’s latest tally.

Gartner finished 199th on the list of large companies, defined as those with more than 5,000 employees. Other county-based large companies cited were Stamford professional services firm Daymon at 231; People’s United Bank in Bridgeport at 235; Synchrony Financial in Stamford at 240; global industrial gases company Praxair, headquartered in Danbury, at 302; Sikorsky in Stratford at 377; United Rentals in Stamford at 414; Henkel, based in Stamford and Rocky Hill, at 443; and Norwalk’s Match Marketing Group at 470.

Topping the list was the Michelin Group in Greenville, South Carolina.

Joining Berkley on the list of midsized companies – those employing 1,000 to 5,000 people – were Norwalk’s FactSet Research Systems at 181; Norwalk-based Priceline (now Booking Holdings) at 229; and Diageo, the beverage titan in Norwalk, at 354.

Finishing atop that list was New York City publisher Penguin Random House.