John W. Brown named CEO of Booking Holdings’ Agoda division

Stamford-based Booking Holdings has promoted John W. Brown to CEO of Agoda, the company’s Asia-based digital travel business.

Brown, who will assume his new duties on June 1, had served as Agoda’s chief operating officer since 2014, four years after joining the company as chief product officer. Robert Rosenstein, the current Agoda CEO, will become chairman of Agoda and special advisor to Glenn Fogel, CEO of Booking Holdings.

Omri Morgenshtern, Agoda’s chief product officer, will take over from Brown as chief operating officer.

Before joining Booking Holdings, Brown was a principal at the Boston Consulting Group, working in the company’s Boston and Bangkok offices. He also served as an economic advisor to the Minister of Commerce and Industry for the Government of Afghanistan.