Connecticut Renaissance has moved its corporate headquarters from Bridgeport to One Waterview Drive in Shelton.

Randy Vidal of Vidal/Wettenstein on behalf of Connecticut Renaissance negotiated the lease for the new 8,000-square-foot headquarters. Joseph Coci of Mountain Development represented the owners.

Connecticut Renaissance is a non-profit multi-service agency that has been providing mental health, substance abuse and community release services since 1967.