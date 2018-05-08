Stamford warehouse/office property sells for $13.3 million

Bronx-based Simone Development Cos. has acquired 316 Courtland Ave., a 118,500-square-foot property in Stamford featuring warehouse/R&D and office space, for $13.3 million from White Plains-based Baker Cos.

Of the total 78,000 square feet immediately available for lease, 65,638 square feet is warehouse/R&D space and 12,768 square feet is office space. According to Simone, the property offers the largest block of contiguous warehouse space available in Stamford.

Features of the property include 1.1 acres of outdoor storage space; clear span warehouse space with ceiling heights from 12 to 17 feet; an elevator to the second floor of the office space; and 243 parking spaces.

Simone Development Director of Leasing Josh Gopan said the property is being marketed for warehouse and office tenants of all space requirements. “Of the 64,000 square feet of warehouse space we will consider dividing as small as 12,000 square feet,” he said.

Vice President of Leasing James D. MacDonald noted that the company has acquired a total of 285,500 square feet of industrial properties in five transactions over the past few months.