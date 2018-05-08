Trumbull Community Television getting new server

The Trumbull Education and Government Access Television Commission has purchased a new server to improve the community’s public access television offerings.

According to First Selectman Vicki Tesoro’s office, the existing server is outdated, necessitating the purchase of new equipment to continue to provide quality service to Trumbull. The $31,000 contracted cost for the project was approved by the Trumbull Town Council, and will cover the cost of the server, software, installation, and technical support.

The new technology will provide Trumbull Community Television with better functionality and increased storage capacity, which allows for more archival content available to view, town officials said. The video-on-demand feature will now be offered in high definition with improved sound and picture quality. Additionally, the videos will now be viewable in full screen.