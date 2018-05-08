Serendipity Labs planning White Plains office; confirms second Denver location

Serendipity Labs, the Rye-based coworking space operator, has signed a letter of intent to open a new office in White Plains. Chairman and CEO John Arenas said that a definitive agreement has not yet been reached, and declined to provide additional details.

In the meantime, the firm has signed a lease for a 25,000-square-foot location in Denver’s Lower Downton district at Union Tower West, 1801 Wewatta St. The class AA building developed by Portman Holdings also houses the Hotel Indigo Denver Downtown and the Hearth & Dram restaurant. Serendipity Labs is creating a coworking club and event space on the 11th floor, slated to open in September.

“We are rolling out regional networks of urban and suburban locations throughout the U.S. to serve as an extension of the corporate workplace that also provide members great choices about where to work,” Arenas said, noting that it will be Serendipity’s second Denver area location after opening its Greenwood Village location next month.

Serendipity’s other locations include Stamford, New York City, Hollywood, Chicago, Dallas, and Ridgewood, New Jersey.