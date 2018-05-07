Wilton budget passes easily

Wilton’s budget of $127,563,331 received 1,084 yes votes, versus 532 “no, too high” votes and 13 “no, too low” votes.

By town law, at least 15 percent of eligible Wilton voters must cast ballots for a budget to be rejected. Only 13.04 percent did so this year, so the budget would have passed regardless of how the vote went.

The budget includes: