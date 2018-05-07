Net neutrality bill squeaks through Connecticut Senate vote

The Connecticut State Senate narrowly approved a bill that would create a net neutrality law regulating internet service providers doing business in the state.

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman cast a tie-breaking vote after the Senate divided along party lines in an 18-18 vote. The bill was created in response to the Federal Communications Commission’s 3-2 vote last December to repeal the Obama-era net neutrality regulations.

Connecticut Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, a Democrat representing Norwalk and Darien, spearheaded this legislative effort by insisting the bill would “hold companies to their commitments not to block websites, throttle speeds, or impose prioritization pricing and to establish a process for internet service providers to certify that they will not engage in practices inconsistent with net neutrality principles.”

This is the second time during this legislative session that a net neutrality bill was put forward. The first version never made it out of the Senate’s Energy and Technology Committee, and the new bill was attached as an amendment to a bill on shared solar power.

The bill will now go to the House, where a similar bill failed to pass the General Administration and Elections Committee.