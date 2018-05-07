CT’s prison population falls to 14-year low

Connecticut’s prison population has dropped to 13,500 inmates Gov. Daniel Malloy announced , a year-over-year decrease of 1,000 inmates and the lowest level since 1994.

In addition, the annual total number of reported crimes in Connecticut has dropped 26 percent compared to 2008. The total number of statewide arrests has dropped 29 percent compared to 2008 and is down 10 percent this year compared to last year.

Recidivism rates have been declining in each of the four categories that are regularly monitored by the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management – new arrests, new convictions, returns-to-prison for any reason, and returns-to-prison to begin a new sentence of incarceration – and the prison population is projected to drop by 726 prisoners (approximately 5.25 percent) over the next year.

By January 2019, the state’s prison population is projected to fall to 12,901, dropping below 13,000 for the first time since September 1993. The all-time high inmate population was on Feb. 1, 2008 when it reached 19,893.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said that the data represents the largest reduction in violent crime of any state in the nation over the last four years.