Poll: Most Connecticut residents unaware of fiscal stability commission

The overwhelming majority of Connecticut residents were unaware or uncertain if they knew about the work of the Connecticut Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth, a panel of business leaders who were tasked by the state to offer solutions to address the ongoing economic miasma.

According to a poll released by InformCT, 73 percent of respondents said they knew nothing about the commission’s work and 15 percent were not sure if they knew about it. Only 13 percent said they were aware of the work of the commission – and within the narrow scope of residents who knew about the commission, 44 percent said they are in general agreement with its recommendations, while 23 percent expressed disagreement. Another 19 percent said they were not sure if they agreed with the recommendations and 14 percent said they did not know what the commission recommended.

“The members of the Commission put significant effort and resources into proposing what they collectively viewed as actions that would help Connecticut achieve fiscal stability and encourage economic growth,” Robert Santy, chairman of InformCT and president and CEO of the Connecticut Economic Resource Center, said. “It appears that despite their efforts, the lack of high profile, vigorous public debate on their recommendations has left most Connecticut residents unaware of them – good, bad or otherwise.”

Although the commission was formally dissolved on March 1, its co-chairmen James Smith and Robert Patricelli continue to hold seminars across the state to highlight the commission’s recommendations. “We’re going to keep telling the story and not let this go away,” Smith said in an April 20 seminar held for members of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council.