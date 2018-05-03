Four join park board

The Westchester Parks Foundation has announced that four new members have joined its board of trustees.

April Horton is a government and external affairs professional for Verizon. She handles the middle New York region, the Bronx and Manhattan. Horton resides in the Bronx.

Avi Spira, a resident of New Rochelle, is with Fujifilm Holdings America Corp. He is chief compliance, risk and privacy officer.

Donna V. Layne is a trade execution administrator with Bunge in White Plains. She’s a White Plains resident.

Chris O’Callaghan is managing director of Jones Lang LaSalle and is responsible for Westchester County. The Rye resident has been a commercial office broker for 30 years.

“Their experience in their fields will be integral to our organization, said Joanne Fernandez, board chairperson for WPF, which provides private support for the preservation, conservation, use and enjoyment of the Westchester County Parks system.