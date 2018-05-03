Solar lights houses of worship

Solar energy continues to grow in popularity and an initiative titled Solarize Our Congregation is bringing electricity generated by the sun to churches in the Hudson Valley as well as to homes of congregation members.

Sunrise Solar Solutions in Briarcliff Manor has been awarded a contract to act as official solar installer for the Hudson River Presbytery-South, which includes 34 Presbyterian congregations in both Westchester and Rockland Counties. Sunrise offers sales, design and installation of solar systems for both homes and businesses. HRP-Green, a faith-based partnership in the Hudson River Presbytery dedicated to raising awareness and action around environmental and climate change issues, will coordinate the program for the Hudson River Presbytery.

Solarize Our Congregation is developed and administered by Abundant Efficiency, a clean energy consultancy. The current campaign is offered in partnership with Sustainable Westchester, a nonprofit that organized many Westchester municipalities into a group for the wholesale purchase of electricity instead of their residents and businesses remaining as individual utility customers.