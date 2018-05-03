Gilbert selected as Super Lawyer

Attorney Rita K. Gilbert of the firm Hyman & Gilbert in Larchmont has been selected for “Super Lawyers for 2018.” Super Lawyers is a rating service in which lawyers in 70 categories are recognized for professional achievement by their peers.

Gilbert received her law degree from Pace and earned her bachelor’s degree from Hunter College and a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. She also was the recipient of a Fulbright Fellowship to Guatemala.

She was co-chair of the trusts and estates and matrimonial sections of the Westchester Women’s Bar Association and chair of the family and elder law sections of the New York State Bar Association.