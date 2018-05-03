RE/MAX gives awards

John Piazza of RE/MAX Classic Realty in Somers was presented with the New York RE/MAX Brokerage of the Year Award.

Terri Bohannon, New York regional vice president for RE/Max, presented him with the award.

Bohannon not only gave Piazza his award, she accepted an award during the convention that cited the growing performance of the New York region that encompasses the entire state. The region added 85 agents and sold 13 franchises in 2017.

Piazza said, “For me the most rewarding part of the real estate business is watching one of our associates hand the keys to a young family that is closing on their first home.”