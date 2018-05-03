Foundation aids domestic violence victims

The White Plains-based Hudson Gateway Realtor Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, recently presented a check for $2,500 to the Center for Safety & Change in New City.

The center provides services to domestic violence victim and their families both in person at one of its six office locations and by telephone. Domestic violence victims with special circumstances may receive services at other safe locations of their choice. In addition, the center maintains a presence at all six domestic violence courts in Rockland County.

Elizabeth Santiago, executive director of the center, said that the contribution will help the center “to continue to provide life-saving and life-changing services to victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and all crimes at no cost to those we serve.”