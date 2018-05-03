Hall of fame dinner

More than 600 business leaders attended The Business Council of Westchester’s 16th annual Hall of Fame Awards Dinner on April 24. It was at the Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle. It honored “change makers” for having transformed their industries and added to the economic vitality of the region.

Real estate firm Houlihan Lawrence was honored for corporate citizenship. Accepting the award was Stephen Meyers, CEO of Houlihan Lawrence in Rye Brook.

RXR Realty was honored for entrepreneurial success. Seth Pinsky, RXR’s executive vice president and investment manager, accepted the award.

The award to honor family-owned business went to Combe Inc. Accepting the award was Akshay Shetty, the company’s co-CEO. The personal care products company is in White Plains and was founded in 1949 by Ivan B. Combe.

D&D Elevator received the small-business success award. Accepting the award was Robert Schaeffer, president and CEO. D&D Elevator has more than 800 customers and approximately 1,200 elevators in the New York metropolitan area.

Geri Pell, founder of Pell Wealth Partners, accepted the award honoring women in business. The Rye Brook-based company manages $500 million in assets in house and a total of $1 billion in assets for its more than 700 clients.

Atlantic Westchester Inc. received the chairman’s recognition award. Accepting was Bud Hammer, president of the Bedford Hills-based HVAC company.