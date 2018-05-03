Kristof named CFO of Amalgamated

Amalgamated Life Insurance Co. in White Plains has announced the appointment of Timothy J. Kristof as senior vice president and chief financial officer. He succeeds Paul Mallen who was named the organization’s president and CEO in February.

Kristof brings more than 25 years of experience as a senior finance and operations executive serving in both public and private companies, including 20 years CFO and senior finance experience in the insurance, reinsurance and financial service industries.

The Darien, Connecticut resident most recently served as CFO at Brightstar Device Protection LLC in Alpharetta, Georgia. Before that, he was COO and CFO at Asterisk Financial Group Inc. in Middletown, Connecticut, and had been a vice president with Capital Ltd. in Stamford. He also had been with General Electric and KPMG Peat Marwick.