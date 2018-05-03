Bank team raises $56K in walk

Yorktown Heights-based PCSB Bank assembled a team of 470 walkers for the April 22 Heart Walk to benefit the American Heart Association. The effort resulted in $56,554 being raised.

Joseph D. Roberto, chairman, president and CEO of the bank, served as 2018 Heart Walk chair. “This annual event provides a very important opportunity for PCSB Bank employees, as well as our families and friends, to raise money to combat heart disease – which impacts so many lives in our communities,” said Roberto.

The association’s goal is to produce a 20 percent improvement in cardiac health in the U.S. while reducing the number of deaths from cardiovascular disease and stroke by 20 percent by the year 2020.