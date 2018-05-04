The Arc Westchester appoints new executive director

The Arc Westchester has announced the appointment of Tibisay Guzmán as executive director and CEO.

Guzmán currently serves as associate executive director and chief operating officer of the non-profit agency, which supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She will replace Richard Swierat, who is stepping down after 35 years in the role. The appointment is effective June 15.

“It’s important to have good, strong leadership in the organization,” Swierat said. “I’m extremely pleased to pass the torch to Tibi, whose passion for our mission and people we support comes through in every interaction and decision. I firmly believe that she will help take The Arc Westchester to new heights.”

As COO, she oversees an operating budget of $56 million. In her new role, Guzmán will be responsible for overseeing and managing the day-to-day activities of the organization.

“I am truly honored to be given this opportunity to lead an organization that is so close to my heart,” Guzmán said. “Working alongside Ric has been a true joy, and I am dedicated to continuing the great work he has inspired for all our families.”

Previously, Guzmán served as executive vice president of Riverside Health Care Inc. in Yonkers. She was also a board member of the New York State APSE chapter and sat on the Community Service Board for the Westchester County Department of Community Mental Health for more than 12 years. The Bronxville resident received her bachelor’s degree from Fordham University, a master’s degree from The New School for Health Service Administration and a master’s in economics from Fordham University.

Founded in 1949, The Arc Westchester works to support children, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. The nonprofit is based in Hawthorne and has more than 850 employees that provide services to more than 2,000 individuals throughout the county.