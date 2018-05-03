Union Savings Bank announces new corporators

Union Savings Bank has announced the election of four new corporators.

“As corporators, these four local business leaders will serve as ambassadors and community liaisons for Union Savings Bank,” CEO Cynthia Merkle said . “We are thrilled to bring them on board to advocate for new business and to provide us with the feedback from the community we need to ensure we are continuously going above and beyond customer expectations.”

The new corporators of the Danbury-based bank are:

Martin Handshy, president of Brookfield’s Charter Group Partners LLC, who has been a builder in the area since 1985. He is also a board member of the ABC House in Ridgefield and a member of the Walnut Hill Community Church.

Wanda McGarry, vice president of Kovacs Construction Corp. in Oxford. She is a member of the Connecticut Water Pollution Abatement Association, the Washington Environmental Council and the Connecticut Water Works Association. McGarry has also been involved in the Scotty Fund, the Dorothy Day Hospitality House and the AIDS Project for Greater Danbury, which has since been renamed Apex Community Care.

Thomas J. Oneglia, assistant vice president of O&G Industries, Inc. in Torrington. Oneglia was a board member for the Flanders Nature Center and Land Trust.

Zachary S. Rapp, president of Sydney A. Rapp Land Surveying, which has been conducting business in the Bethel area since 1941. Rapp is a member of the Connecticut Association of Land Surveyors Inc., a corresponding member of the New York State Association of Professional Land Surveyors, and a member of the National Society of Professional Land Surveyors.

Union Savings is a $2.2 billion mutual bank with 25 offices in Bethel, Brookfield, Canton, Danbury, Goshen, Kent, Litchfield, Marble Dale, Monroe, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Ridgefield, Roxbury, Southbury, Torrington and Washington Depot.