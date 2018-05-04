NRC names new inspector to team at Indian Point

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has named a new resident inspector to join its team at Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan.

The federal commission announced May 1 that Justin Vazquez would join a team of inspectors at the nuclear plant that includes Senior Resident Inspector Brian Haagensen and Resident Inspector Andrew Siwy.

Vazquez comes to Indian Point from the NRC’s Office of Nuclear Materials Safety and Safeguards at the commissions headquarters, where he was an engineer in the commission’s safety licensing branch. He joined the NRC in 2013 as part of its nuclear safety professional development program.

Commercial nuclear plants are required to have at least two resident

inspectors monitor day-to-day plant operations. The inspectors conduct regular inspections, monitor significant projects and work with the plant employees and the public.

Indian Point is just two years from the date its first reactor is expect to shut down for good. Under the terms of a legal settlement with New York state, Entergy Corp., Indian Point’s operators, will shut down Indian Point’s Unit 2 reactor by April 2020 and the Unit 3 reactor by April 2021.