Alliance Homecare appoints new business development director

Alliance Homecare, a concierge home health care provider serving areas including Westchester County, has named Barbara E. Katz its new director of business development.

Katz, who has 12 years of experience in the home health care industry, previously served as the regional manager of client services for Privatus Care Solution and in various positions at Saint Vincent Catholic Medical Centers and the Hospital For Special Surgery. She received a degree in psychology and communications from Montclair University and a master’s degree in curriculum design from Long Island University.

“We are excited welcome Barbara to our team,” said Greg Solometo, co-founder and CEO of Alliance Homecare, a company based in New York City. “Her experience and expertise in the home health care arena make her a valuable asset as we continue to reinvent what it means to care for an aging population.”

In addition to Westchester County, Alliance Homecare serves New York City, Long Island, the Lower Hudson Valley and Bergen County in New Jersey.

