Edgewell Personal Care aims for laughs with feminine hygiene product campaign

Shelton-based Edgewell Personal Care is taking a comic approach to the launch of its new Stayfree Ultra Thin All-in-One feminine hygiene product, recruiting comic actress and author Jenny Mollen as celebrity spokeswoman in a marketing campaign that is, according to the company, “encouraging women to embrace real life moments with laughter.”

Mollen, whose collections of comic essays “I Like You Just The Way I Am” and “Live Fast Die Hot” were New York Times best-sellers, is starring in a series of comic digital videos that highlight the humorous aspect to feminine hygiene situations. The premiere video in the series, “Go With the Flow,” finds Mollen cracking self-deprecatory jokes about bladder control during an intensive exercise session.

“There are so many unpredictable things in the juggling act of life – periods and unexpected leaks included – and sometimes the best way to deal with these surprises is to share them with friends and laugh it off,” Danielle Duncan, Stayfree brand manager said. “Through her humor and candid relatability in her writing and on social media, Jenny fully embraces this idea, creating an open dialogue around the things we go through, which make us human, and turning them into matters we can all laugh about.”