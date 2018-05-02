CT tolls bill could reach vote today

A vote could be held as early as today in the state House on bringing electronic tolls back to Connecticut’s highways.

The bill would require the Department of Transportation to develop a detailed plan for legislative consideration next year, as well as a second affirmative vote in the General Assembly at a future date – Democrats would prefer 2019 – before the tolls would be implemented. The plan calls for tolls on Interstates 84, 91 and 95 and the Wilbur Cross and Merritt Parkways and allows for additional tolls on other limited access highways.

According to House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, the bill would establish a base rate of 11.8 cents per mile during peak periods and 9.4 cents off-peak. Motorists whose license plates are registered with the Connecticut tolling system would pay rates of 9.9 cents during peak periods and 7.9 cents off peak.

In addition, residents purchasing a CT EZPass would get a 30 percent discount, reducing their rates to 5.5 cents on-peak and 4.4 cents off-peak. Another version of the EZPass would feature a commuter rate that would bring the cost down to 4.4 cents on-peak and 3.5 cents off-peak.