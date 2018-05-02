Stamford’s Becker Associates acquiring FlockU

Stamford licensing firm Becker Associates has agreed to acquire two-year-old, college student-focused digital media hub FlockU for an undisclosed amount.

FlockU posts items from students to generate social-media traffic to partner brands including Amazon, T-Mobile, and Match.com. Becker is affiliated with Anjar Co., which licenses about 800 children’s products including Gumby & Pokey, Barrel of Monkeys, and the board game Othello, with annual sales of nearly $2 billion.

The FlockU deal marks Anjar’s expansion into the college-aged consumer market.

“Becker and Anjar’s merchandising is an exciting step to combine content with commerce,” said FlockU CEO Josh Verne, who previously built and sold ecommerce and employee benefit company WorkPays.Me. “I look forward to finding ways to work with them on the next company we build as well.”