Priceline.com kicks off 20th anniversary promotional campaign

Priceline.com has launched a 20-day marketing and promotion campaign called “Tweniversary” to celebrate the Norwalk-based company’s 20th anniversary.

According to the company, the Tweniversary campaign will offer a daily deal or discount through May 19 on flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises, travel packages and credit card reward programs; a special deal tied to Mother’s Day is also being prepared. Surprise deal announcements will be relayed through Priceline.com’s social media pages and mobile app, and the company stated it is allocating a total of $50 million in savings as part of the promotion.

Also part of the celebration is William Shatner, who began as the company’s celebrity spokesman when it launched in 1998. Shatner will return in his Priceline.com persona of “The Negotiator” for a new advertising campaign that will run on television and digital channels.

For his part, Shatner recalled a prescient decision in signing on with the start-up company. “I was so excited to represent a dot-com company that I agreed to be compensated in stock, which was unusual for me,” said Shatner in a statement issued by Priceline.com. “I saw it as an investment in my future. I didn’t know then that this relationship was going to extend for two full decades.”