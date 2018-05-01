The American Cancer Society has sold its office building in White Plains, but a spokesperson says the organization is committed to maintaining a physical presence in Westchester County.

The building that holds the national nonprofit’s Westchester office, 2 Lyon Place, sold earlier in April for $2.5 million, according to county property records. The buyer of the roughly 17,000-square-foot building in downtown White Plains is the accounting firm Maier Markey & Justic LLP.

Anthony J. Justic, a partner with the firm, said it will renovate the building and move its offices there by 2019. The four-story building, including ground-floor parking, is at the intersection of Waller Avenue and Lyon Place.

Ashley Engelman, a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society northeast region, confirmed the sale. Engelman said the organization would maintain a presence in Westchester. Information on where the location would be was not yet available.

“We’re moving away from owned property and management where we’re responsible for maintenance, upkeep, etc. in favor of long-term lease options,” Engelman said in an email. “However, our services and programs will be unaffected by the sales process and we’re fully committed to keeping a brick-and-mortar presence in Westchester.”

Justic said Maier Markey & Justic had been searching on and off for a property to purchase for about 10 years. The accounting firm and its affiliated M Group Consulting LLC leases space at 222 Bloomingdale Road in White Plains.

“The location of the building is something that was very attractive to us,” Justic said. “Being more in downtown, where our employees can walk to all the amenities that are available for businesses in White Plains.”

Justic said renovations would focus on the interior of the building, adding modern workspace options, such as flex space, gathering area and standing desks. The move will bring 95 employees to the building.