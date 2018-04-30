Station House pizzeria opens at Port Chester train station

The Station House, a restaurant offering coal-fired pizza, is now open at the Metro-North Train Station in Port Chester.

The eatery at 3 Broad St. is the newest venture from Our House Restaurant Group, the company behind Rye House Port Chester at nearby 126 Main St. and Rye House NYC at 11 W 17th St. in Manhattan. Last summer, the restaurant group opened Village Beer Garden at the Port Chester station, offering a sprawling outdoor space with greenery, a range of pub fare and craft beer. That eatery is also now open.

At Station House, the restaurant’s owners said the “integrity of the historical railroad station remains,” and the renovation of the site preserved the building’s existing antique brass fixtures, tiered chandeliers and exposed brick walls. The newly renovated restaurant features a bar, open kitchen and bronze tiled coal-fired pizza oven, with pizza offerings including clam and bacon, chicken pesto and blackened shrimp.

Other menu items include coal-fired chicken wings, crab and artichoke dip and roasted oysters. The restaurant will also offer a revolving selection of international beer and cocktails.