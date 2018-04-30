Keeler Tavern Museum launches $100K fundraising initiative

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center in Ridgefield has launched a fundraising initiative to raise $100,000 by July 4 for building renovations, landscape improvements, site re-imagining and loan repayment.

The “Cannonball Challenge” is part of the museum’s ongoing capital campaign, “It’s Our Turn to Make History!”

Challenge gifts from the general public up to $50,000 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by a local philanthropist, for a total of $100,000. The goal is to transform the museum’s two Ridgefield properties – 132 Main St., the site of the historic Keeler Tavern, and 152 Main St. – into a single, unified campus.

Thanks to some 100 gifts at the Leadership level, the capital campaign is 90 percent of the way to the $1.5 million mark, according to the museum. The Cannonball Challenge will enable the facility to cross that milestone and make progress toward its stretch goal of $2 million.

The challenge takes its name from the cannonball, fired by British soldiers at Keeler Tavern during the Revolutionary War, that is still embedded in the tavern building’s northeast corner post. Full details about the campaign, the Cannonball Challenge, and how to make a donation can be found at www.keelertaverncampaign.com.