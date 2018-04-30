Pair of land trusts join to save 350 acres of forest in Weston & Wilton

Two local land trusts are collaborating to save more than 350 acres of unprotected forest land spanning Weston and Wilton.

The Weston-Wilton Forest Block, as it is being described by the Aspetuck Land Trust and the Wilton Land Conservation Trust, is adjacent to more than 2,100 acres of land that is already protected. The Weston-Wilton Forest Block lands are considered rare and resilient habitat, critical to the long-term survival of native Connecticut species threatened by the effects of climate change and fragmentation from residential and commercial development, according to David Brant, executive director of Aspetuck Land Trust.

Aspetuck Land Trust President Don Hyman said that the project’s fundraising and public education efforts have already begun, and that plans for acquisition of the land would be rolled out gradually.