New restaurant Tauk Kitchen and Bar opens in Armonk

Tauk Kitchen and Bar has opened its doors at 402 Main St. in Armonk.

The beach-theme restaurant, owned by Frances Leone, was inspired by his childhood vacations to Montauk.

“I wanted to bring my own expression of Montauk’s vibe to Armonk for everyone to enjoy,” Leone said.

The restaurant offers outdoor seating for warmer months and features Montauk seafood, reputably-sourced meats, local produce and craft cocktails and beers. The restaurant’s chef, Sean Fitzgerald, has held tenures at Purdy’s Farmer and the Fish and Xaviers X20 in Yonkers.

The menu offers options including salads, sandwiches, off-the-boat seafood, hand-blended burgers and steaks. Other dishes include lobster rolls, wings and mini-tacos, along with gluten-free, vegan and allergy-sensitive options. The bar offers guests the option of drinks that pair with the chef’s selections.

The restaurant will be open seven days per week for dinner and will open for breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit taukkitchen.com or call 914-730-1144.