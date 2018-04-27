Xerox reportedly seeks new talks on Fujifilm deal

Xerox Corp. is reportedly reopening negotiations with Fujifilm Holdings Corp. on the $6.1 billion agreement that resulted in the Japanese company’s acquisition of the Norwalk-headquartered company.

According to Reuters, Xerox Chairman Robert Keegan acknowledged this development yesterday in New York state court during a hearing connected to a lawsuit seeking to halt the sale filed by Xerox shareholder Darwin Deason.

Deason and billionaire Carl Ichan – who together own about 15 percent of the company’s shares – have offered several public objections to Fujifilm deal. Icahn Tweeted his support of Deason’s lawsuit, but has not formally signed on to the litigation.

Reuters reported that Keegan’s comments were passed along by “sources inside the courtroom [who] declined to be named because they were not authorized to talk to the media.” Xerox did not issue a formal statement affirming Keegan’s comments, but a spokesperson for Fujifilm confirmed the company received a request for a renegotiation from Xerox.

The hearing on Deason’s lawsuit is scheduled to continue today.