Kayak debuts flight notification feature on Alexa devices

Kayak, the Stamford-based metasearch travel site, is now offering flight notifications for Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices.

According to the company, this new feature will allow Alexa users to track a flight’s status and arrival time, with alerts sent either when the flight lands or for a specified time ahead of its arrival. This is the latest Alexa-based application for Kayak, which also enables Alexa users to make voice controlled searches for flights, hotels and rental cars and hotel room bookings.

“Flight notifications are a glimpse into the future of what lies ahead for AI and how it will assist in making travel planning easier, more personalized and more context aware,” said Matthias Keller, chief scientist at Kayak, an independently managed subsidiary of Booking Holdings Inc. (formerly known as Priceline Group).