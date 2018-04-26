New staff at Greenwich Hospital

The following physicians have been added to Greenwich Hospital’s active medical staff:

Toby Chai joins the department of urology. A graduate of Indiana University School of Medicine, Chai will treat patients at 55 Holly Hill Lane in Greenwich.

Amanda Collins-Baine joins the department of medicine. She earned her medical degree from St. George University School of Medicine and will treat patients at 53 Old Kings Highway North in Darien.

Storm Liebling joins the pediatric emergency department. Liebling earned his medical degree from the Ruth and Bruce Rappaport Faculty of Medicine in Israel.

Omar Shakir joins the department of surgery in the section of ophthalmology. He earned his medical degree at Albany Medical College and will treat patients at 600 W. Putnam Ave.

Benjamin Vaccaro joins the department of medicine in the cardiology section. Vacarro earned his degree at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He will treat patients at 15 Valley Drive in Greenwich.