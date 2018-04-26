Ron Agababian joins Angel Commercial

Angel Commercial LLC, a commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm in Fairfield County, has announced that Ron Agababian of Weston has joined as a vice president.

With more than 30 years of brokerage experience, Agababian has successfully represented a wide range of office tenants, property owners, investors and developers as they leased and acquired properties. Throughout his brokerage career, he has worked in Washington, D.C., Boston, Manhattan and Fairfield County.

Agababian and his family have resided in Weston since 1998.