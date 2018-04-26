Lyn Black joins Houlihan Lawrence

Houlihan Lawrence has announced that Lyn Stevens Black, a top producer in the Greenwich real estate market for more than 23 years, has joined its Greenwich brokerage.

Black, who most recently was with the Greenwich office of Douglas Elliman, ranks among the top agents in town. She was a founding member of the Fieldstone Group there and is well-known in area real estate.

“Lyn has built an incredible reputation here in the Greenwich community,” said David Haffenreffer, who manages Houlihan Lawrence’s Greenwich brokerage. “We’re thrilled she’s chosen to partner with us and use our powerful data, technology and marketing resources to grow her already-successful business even more.”

Originally from Michigan, Black has been a Greenwich resident for 32 years and is a passionate equestrian, skier and cyclist. She is a member of the National Association of Realtors, Connecticut Association of Realtors, SmartMLS and GMLA.