Goatboys and newest kids at gardening events

Goatboy Soaps of New Milford and other natural products were featured at Litchfield Crossings’ recent Get the Dirt on Gardening event also in New Milford. Goatboy’s owners Lisa and Rick Agee, smoothed on their lotions and introduced their newest baby goats to visitors.

The Agee’s company is the result of their search for alternative food products for their severely allergic son, Bobby. Lisa Agee said, “He was able to tolerate goat milk and quickly became obsessed with all things goat. So, did my husband and I. Before long, we became the owners of two goats, which fulfilled Bobby’s dream.”

A portion of the day’s proceeds sales benefited the Connecticut Chapter of the Sierra Club, the nation’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization.