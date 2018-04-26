Impact Fairfield to vote on grant receipts

Impact Fairfield County, the women’s only giving circle of Fairfield County, is in its third year as a philanthropic force in the community. In its first two years, Impact has provided $340,000 in grant funding to nonprofits in the area for new projects or the significant expansion of existing programs. In its third grant cycle, it has achieved a record number of members and will be awarding, for the first time, two $100,000 grants to area nonprofits whose missions and projects embody Impact’s definition of transformational programming.

The grant process began last fall with an initial pool of 57 nonprofit applicants. Nearly half of Impact’s members, 85 women, over a six-month period have reviewed letters of inquiry, evaluated full proposals and conducted 10 site visits to select the finalist organizations. These finalists will present to the entire membership on May 2, when the winners will be announced after a final vote of the membership at UCONN Stamford.