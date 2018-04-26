Child Guidance Center receives $60,000

A nonprofit agency providing mental health services to children, adolescents and their families, the Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut, has received a grant for $60,000 from the Robie and Scott Spector Fund at Fairfield County’s Community Foundation. The grant will provide general operating support to the organization, which serves Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford.

“We are grateful for the support of Robie and Scott Spector and Fairfield County’s Community Foundation,” said Eliot Brenner, president and CEO of the guidance center. “General operating support is critical to our organization’s ability to provide high-quality mental health services to children and adolescents, most of whom are considered low income and require subsidies for payment. These granted funds help offset the cost for our critical services.”

An estimated 20 percent of the 764,000 children in Connecticut have a diagnosable mental health condition and only 20 percent of those receive the treatment they need. The demand for mental health services is particularly acute in Fairfield County, where many mental health providers in private practice do not accept Medicaid or private insurance. Although state-funded treatment programs and services have been reduced, the guidance center is committed to providing mental health services for children and teens regardless of their families’ ability to pay.