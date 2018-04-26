Pet Pantry Warehouse of New Canaan at 21 Grove St., will host the ninth annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer on May 6 from noon to 4 p.m. It’s Pet Pantry’s fourth consecutive year hosting the “ultimate fun-raiser for pet lovers and the whole family” at the New Canaan location. Admission is free and all event proceeds will support local pet rescue organizations such as Adopt-a-Dog and Strays and Others.

Afternoon activities include classes, contests, exhibitors giveaways, Q&A with professional trainers available for behavioral questions, a meet-and-greet with onsite veterinarians, family and pet portraits with Venture Photography, caricature drawings, art activities for kids, including a build-your-own birdhouse sponsored by Weed & Duryea and a DJ. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Event parking will be available at the New Canaan Metro-North Railroad Station, 198 Elm St.