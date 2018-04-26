DiMatteo Group delivers 68 Easter baskets

For the 19th year in a row, the DiMatteo Group in Shelton distributed 68 baskets to homeless children in the region. Since its inception, nearly 1,800 baskets have helped thousands of area children in need. The baskets were donated by employees, family, friends and clients of the DiMatteo Group.

Kim DiMatteo of Bethany, a partner and vice president of the DiMatteo Group in Shelton along with her three children, organized this annual community service drive. Each basket was filled with age-appropriate necessities specifically for children age birth to 3 years of age and 13 to 17 years of age.

Baskets were delivered to four shelters in Fairfield County: Norwalk Emergency Shelter and Domestic Violence Crisis Center, both in Norwalk, and Inspirica Inc. and Domestic Violence Crisis Center, both in Stamford.

“The community and our staff are to be commended for doing an outstanding job,” DiMatteo said. “We want to thank everyone who contributed. Their kindness does not go unnoticed. Each of the shelters was so appreciative and grateful for the tremendous volunteer effort.”