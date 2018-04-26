Nusbaum listed in 2018 Best Lawyers Connecticut

Edward Nusbaum, a Westport-based family law attorney, was recently selected by his peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers in Connecticut 2018 in the practice area of family law. Nusbaum has been listed in Best Lawyers in Connecticut since its inception in 2011.

Inclusion in the list is based entirely on peer review, which is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. The organization’s belief has always been that the quality of a peer-review survey is directly related to the quality of its voting pool.

Nusbaum has been practicing family law in Westport for more than 35 years.